Justin Trudeau sees ‘shift’ in Canada-India ties after Pannun murder allegations: ‘Attacks aren’t going to…'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes that ties with India have taken a turn amid the Pannun ‘murder’ row.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau believes that ties with India have taken a turn amid the Pannun ‘murder’ row. The Canadian leader sparked a diplomatic row earlier this year after asserting that his country was pursuing ‘credible allegations’ that linked Indian government agents to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The remarks also come in the wake of allegations that an Indian official led a plot to murder a Sikh separatist leader on US soil.