Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a sharp rebuke of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods, calling it a “very dumb thing to do.” Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (March 3), Trudeau cited a Wall Street Journal article, saying, “Donald, they point out that even though you are a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do.”

Canada has already taken measures to address US concerns, implementing a costly new border security plan and appointing a fentanyl czar. Despite these efforts, Trump moved forward with the tariffs on Tuesday after previously delaying them in February.

Accusations of economic destabilisation and annexation Trudeau accused Trump of using tariffs as a tool to weaken Canada’s economy for strategic gain. “He wants to see a collapse of the Canadian economy because that would make it easier to annex us,” he warned, referencing Trump’s past comments about making Canada the 51st US state.

“The United States launched a trade war against Canada. Canadians are reasonable. We are polite. We will not back down from a fight,” he declared.

Canadian response: Tariffs, boycotts, and sports protests In addition to government-imposed tariffs, Canadian provinces are responding with symbolic protests. Quebec and Ontario have begun removing US alcohol from liquor store shelves, and sports fans are booing US teams during games.

Trudeau addressed this growing tussle, stating, “We're going to choose to try to buy Canadian products and forgo bourbon and other classic American products. And yeah, we're probably going to keep booing the American anthem.”

However, he clarified that the protests were not directed at American citizens. “Let me tell Americans, we're not booing you, we're not booing your teams, we're not booing your players. We're booing a policy that is designed to hurt us. And we're insulted and we're angry ... we're going to fight and we're going to win.”

Also Read | Trade war heats up: Canada slaps billions in retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trudeau’s final days as Prime Minister Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, will step down as prime minister on Sunday when the ruling Liberal Party selects a new leader. Despite this, he vowed to focus on reversing US tariffs before his departure. “My focus remains on getting U.S. tariffs lifted as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that he was willing to speak directly with Trump to resolve the issue.