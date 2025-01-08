Forced to resign as Canada's prime minister over his muted response to Donald Trump's proposal to merge Canada with the United States, Justin Trudeau has finally spoken out, declaring, “not a chance." This is possibly the first time Justin Trudeau has adopted a strong tone against Donald Trump's proposal to make Canada the 51st state of the United States. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his first post on X since his resignation as prime minister, Justin Trudeau said, “There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from each other's biggest trading and security partner."

Justin Trudeau's comments came after US President-elect said that he will use “economic force" to make Canada a part of the United States. Recently, Donald Trump, speaking in Mar-a-Lago, was asked if he was considering using military force to acquire Canada. “No, economic force," he responded. “Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump had also threatened Canada with 25 per cent tariff on imports from the country, which sends 75 per cent of all goods and services exports south of the border – a threat Justin Trudeau has said would destroy the Canadian economy. Justin Trudeau was then slammed within his own Cabinet for his subdued reaction, resulting in his resignation.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump again reiterated his proposal to merge Canada with the United States, showing a distorted map of the US, integrated with its northern neighbour. The caption, “Oh Canada!"

The Liberal Party fired back at Donald Trump with another map of the world, which showed which part is the United States and which is not, with a veiled dig at Donald Trump: “For anyone who may be confused." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}