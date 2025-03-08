Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became visibly emotional during a press conference in Ottawa, as he discussed his tenure and the ongoing dispute with President Donald Trump. Reflecting on his time in office, Trudeau said, “On a personal level, I’ve made sure that every single day in this office I put Canadians first, and that I have people’s backs,” as tears welled up in his eyes. The emotional moment came as Trudeau reiterated his commitment to Canadians even in the final days of his government.

Commitment to child care system Trudeau focused much of his speech on the success of his administration's child care program, announcing that Canada had reached a deal with 11 of 13 provinces and territories to extend current early learning and childcare agreements until March 2031. “Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down today and long into the future,” he vowed. He emphasised that these initiatives were foundational to Canadian society, akin to health care and social programs.

The tariffs, which were implemented after Trump accused Canada and Mexico of failing to address the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigration, have further strained the relationship between the two countries.

Trump’s tariff rollback In response to mounting pressure, Trump signed executive orders to pause the 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, which had been due to take effect on Tuesday. The pause, effective until April 2, is linked to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

However, the tariff issue remains unresolved, with Trump threatening further measures unless Canada and Mexico meet specific demands. Trump had previously signed off on the USMCA during his first term in 2018 as a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).