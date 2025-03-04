Justin Trudeau visits King Charles amid Donald Trump’s annexation threat: ‘Canada’s sovereign and independent future…’

Canadian President Justin Trudeau met with B King Charles on Tuesday, March 4. The monarch was criticised in Canada for not reacting to US President Donald Trump’s warning about the annexation of its close ally.

Taking to X, Trudeau shared a picture with the King and wrote,

"I met with His Majesty King Charles III this morning.

We spoke about matters of importance to Canadians — including, above all, Canada’s sovereign and independent future."

Donald Trump's threat to Canada The duo met at the royal residence of King Charles, Sandringham. The specific details regarding the private talks are out yet. However, they were expected to discuss Trump’s repeated statements that Canada should become the 51st state, according to a report by AP.

Canada is a member of the Commonwealth group that comprises former British colonies and territories, and King Charles is the head of the state.

On Sunday, Trudeau claimed, “nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” former Canadian politician Jason Kenney posted on X.

Europe's support to Ukraine Trudeau attended an emergency defence summit in Ukraine during the weekend, wherein British Prime Minister Keir Starmer outlined plans to end the war in Ukraine along with the support of other European allies as the US aid remains uncertain.

Earlier, King Charles met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show solidarity with Ukraine after the heated discussion with Donald Trump at the White House on Friday.

King Charles met Trudeau and was “able to assure him of our strong support for Canada,” the report said citing Starmer.

King Charles invitation to Donald Trump Additionally, the monarch invited Trump for a state visit. Starmer noted that the invitation to Trump was an “unprecedented” honour since the US President was given royal treatment by Queen Elizabeth II during his first term. Starmer also emphasised that the US and Britain have “the closest of relationships,” and it is "a huge mistake at a time like this to suggest that any weakening of that link is the way forward for security and defense in Europe.”