Justin Trudeau will use the RCMP and Interference Commission to unilaterally indict India

New Delhi: After the Narendra Modi government expressed its no confidence in Canada and withdrew its High Commissioner and five other diplomats, the Trudeau government will nail India in the Foreign Interference Commission and indict India in the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

“If it was such an open and shut case on Nijjar as Justin Trudeau has been carping, then why has the investigating agency, Royal Mounted Canadian Police, filed a charge-sheet ? Why has the Canadian government not shared any evidence linking Indian agents with murder of the Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist?,” said a top diplomat.

It is quite evident that in pursuit of Khalistani votes in Canada, Trudeau will use the statements of counsel for proscribed SFJ to Foreign Interference Commission to indict India as inquiry did not allow any counter-view organization to join the public hearing. PM Justin Trudeau is slated to appear before the Commission on October 16, a day after another Minister deposes before the Commission. “ It is a one-sided inquiry….a sham….and the whole idea is to defame India and its government,” said a top security official.

While RCMP has not even filed a charge sheet in the Nijjar murder case, Trudeau for his extremist Sikh vote declared India guilty last September 18 in the Canadian Parliament. It is understood that the Canadian move will be to make one of the four arrested Sikh youth for murder for Nijjar to turn approver and use his statement before RCMP to indict India. As all of the arrested are either Canadian citizens or asylum seekers, they will be more than happy to indict India in the court with no Indian legal representation.

While the Indian diplomats led by High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma are slated to reach India by October 19, they are being stalked, harassed and abused by Khalistanis with support of the Trudeau regime. A bounty of half a million Canadian dollars has been put on the head of High Commissioner Verma with Khalistanis ‘shooting and burning’ his effigy in Vancouver last Saturday.

Even though Trudeau wants to indict India on foreign interference in Canadian election processes, fact is that officials of Canadian High Commission in Delhi and its consulate in Chandigarh were surreptitiously engaging the ruling party in Delhi and Punjab. The Canadians were also trying to radicalize the Sikh community in Punjab by fueling the so-called farmers' movement as well as orchestrating the human rights narrative with the radical Sikhs against the Modi government.