Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to step down amid rising discontent over his leadership. Officials familiar with the matter said that parliament will be suspended till March 24 — with the Liberal Party likely to pick a new leader during this time. The PM is set to retain his post until an alternative candidate is chosen by his party.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 after 10 years of Conservative Party rule — initially hailed for returning Canada to its liberal past. The 53-year-old has become deeply unpopular with voters (as well as some factions of his own party) over a range of issues including an immigration surge, and the soaring cost of food and housing.

His departure however leaves the party without a leader mere months before the next legislative elections — scheduled to be held by the end of October.

Here's what he said: I am a fighter. Every bone in my body has always told me to fight because I care deeply about Canadians, I care deeply about this country and I will always he motivated by what is in the best interest of Canadians.

The fact is despite best efforts to work through it, Parliament has been paralysed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority Parliament in Canadian history. That's why this morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of Parliament. She has granted this request and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.

Over the holidays, I have also had a chance to reflect and to have long talks with my family about our future. Throughout the course of my career, any success I have personally achieved has been because of their support, their encouragement.

So, last night over dinner I told my kids about the decision that I am sharing with you today. I intend to resign as party leader, as Prime Minister after the party selects its next leader.

Last night I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process. This country deserves a real choice in the next election and it has become clear to me that I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.

