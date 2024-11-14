Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury to be replaced by a woman or person of colour? Here’s what’s next…

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation has sparked speculation about the next Anglican leader, with hopes for a woman or a person of colour

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated14 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury to be replaced by a woman, or person of colour? Here's what's next…
Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury to be replaced by a woman, or person of colour? Here’s what’s next…(AP)

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury's resignation amid a sex abuse scandal has led to widespread speculations about who would be the next archbishop — the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide. 

Reportedly, many people within the Church and beyond, have been hoping that the next leader could be a woman, or a person of colour, or someone who is in favour of LGBT+ rights.

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, is expected to temporarily assume the top position in the Church of England until a new Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed, a process that will take several months.

Who might be the next Archbishop of Canterbury?

The list of contenders for Justin Welby's post shows that some of the bishops favour LGBT+ rights, while some have a deep commitment to environmental issues, and poverty. Here's a look:

Also Read | Pope says sex abuse is ‘demonic’ as he weighs in on new scandal in French church

Martyn Snow

Martin Snow

Aged 56 years, Snow is known to be one of the top contenders for the role, and has served as the Bishop of Leicester since 2016. He has a deep commitment to addressing poverty issues and currently chairs the College of Archbishops’ Evangelists, an initiative focused on developing the ministry of evangelists across the Church of England.

Also Read | British businesses thriving in India

Guli Francis-Dehqani

Guli Francis-Dehqani

Francis-Dehqani’s father was the Anglican bishop of Iran, but the family was forced to flee the country during the 1980 revolution. She was appointed Bishop of Chelmsford in 2021 and also took a seat in the House of Lords. Known for her focus on Christian service rather than a managerial approach, Dehqani is widely respected for her commitment to inclusivity, including support for LGBT+ rights within the Church.

Graham Usher

Graham Usher

Usher is known for his strong commitment to environmental causes, serving as the lead bishop on environmental issues, and he voted in favour of services to bless same-sex couples. Originally from Ghana, he became Bishop of Norwich in 2017 and took a seat in the House of Lords in 2023.

Also Read | Pope makes new overture to China, calling Beijing ‘a promise and hope’ for the church

Rachel Treweek

Rachel Treweek

Treweek made history in 2015 as the first woman to be appointed a diocesan (senior) bishop and the first female bishop to sit in the House of Lords. Aged 61 years, Treweek has spoken out about her belief that God is neither male nor female. She has also criticised the Church of England's lack of diversity, and campaigned against negative body image among girls and young women, reported The Guardian.

Key Takeaways
  • The resignation of Justin Welby opens the door for potential change within the Church of England.
  • The next Archbishop could represent a significant shift towards inclusivity, reflecting gender and racial diversity.
  • Contenders for the role demonstrate varied commitments, including support for LGBT+ rights and environmental issues.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldJustin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury to be replaced by a woman or person of colour? Here’s what’s next…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    137.85
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-1.01%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.90
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.1 (-0.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    772.60
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -13.8 (-1.75%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    280.05
    03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.5%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,857.55
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -6.9 (-0.37%)
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,606.20
    02:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -265.75 (-5.45%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,780.60
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -352.5 (-4.94%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,571.75
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -73.7 (-4.48%)

    Bikaji Foods International share price

    787.05
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -35.65 (-4.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,286.35
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    99.5 (8.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.00
    02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    5.85 (7.49%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.25
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    18.85 (6.3%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,866.90
    02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    277.8 (6.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.