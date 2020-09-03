K-shaped recovery comes to emerging markets as rich get richer

The rich-poor divide among emerging markets is widest in Asia. The stock returns from the four economies with per capita GDP above $10,000 last year -- China, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia -- has been 20% above that of the nations which fall below that level, including India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. While this is partly due to the number of technology companies listed in the former countries, it is also due to the fact that authorities there have been able to spend more to reassure citizens and investors.