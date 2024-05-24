Kabosu no more: Shiba Inu behind world-famous ‘Doge’ meme died on Friday
Kabuso, the popular dog behind Dogecoin and several other meme tokens, passed away on Friday. Her owner, Atsuko Sato, shared the news of the 17-year-old dog's death in a blog post. The beloved Shiba Inu became an internet sensation with the creation of the Doge meme.