Home >News >World >Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to resume soon: Report

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to resume soon: Report

Premium
The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan and two domestic flights were operated. (File photo)
1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Agencies

Qatar has been trying to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera. The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

Qatar has been trying to facilitate the opening of humanitarian corridors to get aid into Afghanistan. It was engaging with the Taliban to ensure a peaceful transition of power to an inclusive and effective government, special envoy Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani said in a statement on Friday.

Al Qahtani had arrived in Kabul yesterday to hold talks on forming an inclusive Afghan government and reopening of the Kabul airport, Reuters reported.

The Gulf nation has emerged as a key interlocutor with the Taliban, having hosted the militant group's political office since 2013.

(With agencies' input)

(With agencies' input)

