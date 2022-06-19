An attack claimed by Islamic State on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least two people and injured seven, officials said, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Following the attack at a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, ANI has reported on 19 June citing Government sources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Following the attack at a Gurudwara in Kabul, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, ANI has reported on 19 June citing Government sources.
An attack claimed by Islamic State on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least two people and injured seven, officials said, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship.
An attack claimed by Islamic State on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least two people and injured seven, officials said, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship.
On an affiliated Telegram channel, the local branch of Islamic State said the attack was in response to insults leveled at the Prophet Mohammed, an apparent reference to remarks by an Indian government spokeswoman that have been condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On an affiliated Telegram channel, the local branch of Islamic State said the attack was in response to insults leveled at the Prophet Mohammed, an apparent reference to remarks by an Indian government spokeswoman that have been condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A temple official, Gornam Singh, said there were around 30 people inside the building at the time.
A temple official, Gornam Singh, said there were around 30 people inside the building at the time.
A spokesman for Kabul's commander said one Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter was killed as his forces took control of the area.
A spokesman for Kabul's commander said one Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter was killed as his forces took control of the area.
The blast on Saturday was widely condemned as one of a series of attacks targeting minorities, with a statement from neighbouring Pakistan saying its government was "seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The blast on Saturday was widely condemned as one of a series of attacks targeting minorities, with a statement from neighbouring Pakistan saying its government was "seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The U.N.'s mission to Afghanistan said in a statement that minorities in the country needed to be protected and India's President Narendra Modi said on Twitter he was "shocked" by attack.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. Many have since left, according to members of the community and media.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. Many have since left, according to members of the community and media.
Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was also claimed by Islamic State.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was also claimed by Islamic State.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Saturday's explosion followed a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the previous day that killed one person and injured two, according to authorities.
Saturday's explosion followed a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the previous day that killed one person and injured two, according to authorities.
After the attack, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying India is "deeply concerned" over the attack.
After the attack, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement saying India is "deeply concerned" over the attack.
"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack. He has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and PM Narendra Modi to summon the Afghanistan ambassador.
Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has condemned the attack. He has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and PM Narendra Modi to summon the Afghanistan ambassador.
“Very condemnable! This isn't the first such incident. Attacks on minorities happen every three-four months. I urge MEA & PM to summon Afghan Ambassador and give a strong message that Govt of India stands strongly for protection of minorities," he said.
“Very condemnable! This isn't the first such incident. Attacks on minorities happen every three-four months. I urge MEA & PM to summon Afghan Ambassador and give a strong message that Govt of India stands strongly for protection of minorities," he said.
"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.