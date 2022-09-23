An explosion went off near a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Friday. Police said many are feared to be dead but there was no exact number. Later, the city's emergency hospital confirmed that it had received 4 dead bodies and 10 people were injured.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city's diplomatic quarter.

“The blast went off on the main road near the mosque," said Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said adding, “The cause was under investigation. Police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway."

"After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.

The explosion was the latest of a deadly series at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of them claimed by the militant group Islamic State.

The blast took place near the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque which, in 2020, was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader.