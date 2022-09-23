Kabul mosque explosion near main road, 4 dead, 10 injured. Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 04:46 PM IST
- A column of black smoke rose into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city's diplomatic quarter.
An explosion went off near a mosque in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on Friday. Police said many are feared to be dead but there was no exact number. Later, the city's emergency hospital confirmed that it had received 4 dead bodies and 10 people were injured.