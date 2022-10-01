Kabul suicide attack: UN reports at least 35 deaths, know details

Kabul suicide attack: UN reports at least 35 deaths, know details3 min read . 07:52 PM IST
The death toll in an attack that took place at an education centre in Kabul, Afghanistan has increased to 35, according to United Nations
More than 35 people have died in the suicide bomb attack that happened inside a classroom in Kabul on Friday, informed the United Nations. The suicide bomb attack that killed the students in the school has been condemned from across the world.
"The latest casualty figures from the attack number at least 35 fatalities, with an additional 82 wounded," the United Nations mission in Afghanistan told AFP on Saturday.
1. A suicide bomber who was dressed up as a student entered the Kaaj Higher Educational Center in the Dashti Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul on Friday. The centre is used to help students in preparing for college entrance exams.
According to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban spokesperson, the bomb blast took place in an area that is heavily populated by Shiite Muslims and is home to the minority Hazra community.
2. Several women in Afghanistan are protesting against the genocide of Afghanistan's minority community. On Saturday, dozens of women of the Hazara community protested in Kabul.
In another sight of protest, around fifty women marched passed against a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi by chanting "Stop Hazara genocide, it's not a crime to be a Shiite", reported AFP.
3. Taliban have announced that it is investigating the matter and has also asked the education centres in the area where the attack took place on Friday to inform and seek higher security while conducting big gatherings.
4. On Saturday, India sent its criticism towards this another episode of atrocities against women in Afghanistan. "We are saddened by yesterday's terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in his tweet. India also condemned the targeting of students at educational places in Afghanistan.
5. The United States also condemned the appalling act of violence against students in Afghanistan. US Charge d'Affaires Karen Decker on Friday criticised the barbarous attack on the education centre in Kabul.
"The U.S. strongly condemns today's attack on the Kaaj Higher Educational Center. Targeting a room full of students taking exams is shameful; all students should be able to pursue an education in peace & without fear." tweeted Karen Decker.
6. The bomb attack has also received sharp condemnation from United Nations Security Council. The UNSC members expressed their condolence to the victims who lost their lives and their family members.
The UNSC in its statement reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans and highlighted its need to ensure peace and stability in the region. It also expressed concern about the impact of such attacks on school education in Afghanistan.
7. UN Chief Antonio Guterres denounced the Taliban for increasing violence in Afghanistan. "Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development," the UN press release read quoting UN Secretary-General. He called all the parties to join hands and ensure the protection of civilians and their rights in Afghanistan.
8. Besides UN General, several other UN bodies also condemned the violent act in Afghanistan. In its tweet, UNICEF said education centers are havens of peace where children can learn and be safe.
They must not be targeted for violence. UN special rapporteur for Afghan Human Rights, Richard Bennett took on to Twitter to share a photo of the education centre before the attack and asked the world to stop such international crimes.
9. Afghan nationals and women of the Hazara community living in India protested against the Afghanistan violence in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees office (UNHRC) office in New Delhi on Friday.
10. A few days ago, another blast near Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area drew flak from across the world for the Taliban. Recently, two Russians got killed in a blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul. Both attacks were strongly condemned on international platforms.
