Kabul suicide bombing: 'Picked up human body parts,' says teacher
This is the deadliest attack in Afghanistan since a blast ripped through a mosque in the western Herat province earlier this month
Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Afghan capital's police chief informed that a suicide bomber targeted an education centre in a Shiite neighbourhood of Kabul on Friday, killing 19 people and injuring 27.