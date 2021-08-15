After the Delhi-bound Air India flight landed here on Sunday, Jamil Karzai, Afghanistan's former Member of Parliament, said that Kabul was occupied by the Taliban when he left the city and accused Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani of betraying his country.

He also blamed Ghani for whatever happened in the country.

Talking to ANI, Jamil Karzai, second cousin to former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said, "Kabul was occupied by the Taliban. I think there will be a new government in Kabul, a new settlement. So as yet, it's not clear who will be the next President, what will happen. So everyone is waiting."

When asked about Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaving Afghanistan, he said whatever has happened is because of him. He betrayed Afghanistan. People will not forgive him.

Barely an hour ago, Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital Kabul landed in Delhi.

"I can't believe the world abandoned Afghanistan. Our friends are going to get killed. They (Taliban) are going to kill us. Our women are not going to have any more rights," said a woman who arrived in Delhi from Kabul.

Earlier in a video message posted on Twitter, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

