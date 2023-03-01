Kailasa delegate attends UN meet, seeks to end ‘persecution’ of fugitive godman Nithyananda
Footage of a saffron-clad woman attending a meeting of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights have since gone viral. The individual - self-identified as Vijayapriya Nithyananda - contends that she is the ‘Permanent Ambassador of Kailasa to the UN’.
Representatives from self-styled godman Nithyanada's unrecognised island nation attended a UN meeting last week. According to updates shared by the fugitive leader, the Republic of Kailasa had sought protection for the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism".
