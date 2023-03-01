Representatives from self-styled godman Nithyanada's unrecognised island nation attended a UN meeting last week. According to updates shared by the fugitive leader, the Republic of Kailasa had sought protection for the "supreme pontiff of Hinduism".

Footage of a saffron-clad woman attending a meeting of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights have since gone viral. The individual - self-identified as Vijayapriya Nithyananda - contends that she is the ‘Permanent Ambassador of Kailasa to the UN’.

Vijayapriya spoke about the many initiatives taken up by her ‘country’ when it came to ‘sustainable development’. She alleged that Nithyananda has been persecuted for reviving the ancient traditions of Hinduism and banned from his birth country. The ‘representative’ also asked the UN body about measures that could be taken to stop his ‘persecution’.

Social media posts shared by by accounts linked to Nithyananda have also shared visuals from the event. The event video also remains uploaded to the official website of the United Nations.

It is not yet clear how Kailasa and its representatives managed to gain access to the UN.

USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability



Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva



The Economic, Social, and… pic.twitter.com/pNoAkWOas8 — KAILASA's SPH Nithyananda (@SriNithyananda) February 25, 2023

In August last year a Karnataka court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the controversial godman in connection with a rape case. The case against Nithyananda was filed in 2010 based on a complaint by his former driver Lenin. The controversial guru has however failed to respond to all the summons issued against him since 2019.

Against this backdrop, reports had emerged in recent years indicating that he had created a Hindu nation called Kailasa. Located on an island near Ecuador, the ‘country’ has its own flag and political set up and even a ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’.