Kamala Harris lauds Joe Biden in first reaction after US president quit re-election bid: ’Surpassed the legacy of...’

Joe Biden, on Sunday, dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House, and endorsed Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic Party’s new nominee.

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2024, 09:56 PM IST
An undated photo of US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris.
An undated photo of US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. (PTI)

US Vice President and new Democratic nominee Kamala Harris on Monday hailed her boss and President Joe Biden's legacy as "unmatched in modern history". This is in her first remark since Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed her candidacy.

Biden's record is "unmatched in modern history," Harris said at an event at the White House. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Biden said that it was in the best interest of his party and the country for him to stand down.

With around three months left for the US elections, Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race comes amid doubts about his fitness for office, after a disastrous US Presidential debate with Donald Trump.

Harris, on Biden's endorsement on July 21, had said she was honoured to receive it, and expressed that she ‘intended to earn and win the nomination’.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and I intend to earn and win this nomination,” said Harris on July 22 in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Harris had also thanked Joe Biden for his service: “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to our country.”

US presidential candidate pledged that she would do anything in her power to unite the Democratic party and called upon all Americans to unite and defeat Donald Trump.

Harris called for support from the citizens of America and requested donations. “If you’re with me, add a donation right now,” said Kamala Harris at the end of her post.

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 09:56 PM IST
Kamala Harris lauds Joe Biden in first reaction after US president quit re-election bid: 'Surpassed the legacy of...'

