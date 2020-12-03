Kamala Harris announces all-women team for top three positions in office

Harris is expected to continue to build out her roster of aides. Flournoy is former President Bill Clinton’s chief of staff. She had also worked as assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers. Flournoy served various roles in the Clinton administration, beginning with his 1992 campaign. The last woman to hold the position of chief of staff to the vice president was Ann Whitman under Vice President Nelson Rockefeller beginning in 1974.