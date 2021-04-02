Vice President Kamala Harris has applauded Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for his tireless efforts in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you, Mr Surgeon General Murthy. And in front of all of the friends who are here, I just have to tell you he has been tireless for months and months, working on this issue," Harris said during a virtual meeting to discuss COVID-19 public education efforts.

"So, in front of everyone, I want to thank you, Vivek, for all you have been doing to lift us up as a nation and to also lift up the importance of following the science and the fact that we are in this together, and so lifting up the power and significance of the collective," PTI quotes Harris as saying.

Murthy, who was sworn in as the surgeon general last week, introduced Harris at the virtual meeting.

"I'm so honoured to introduce one of our nation's most important leaders. One who has broken barriers and lifted up communities, a leader who is kind, and strong, and who inspired millions of people, including myself and a daughter, who called her Kamala auntie," Murthy said.

"To serve as a surgeon, in my role, I'm charged with looking out for the health and well-being of each and every American. I consider this to be as a sacred responsibility, particularly in this great moment. When we are living through a once in a century," he said.

Observing that COVID-19 has caused tremendous suffering for millions of Americans, he said many of them lost family members to this virus.

