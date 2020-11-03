Kamala Harris as president would be 'terrible thing' for US and women: Trump

"Joe is having a very hard time. Joe Biden is not prime time. He never was, actually. But he's not prime time. And he's put in a very hard position. When you see all of the gaffes and all of the problems, this is something that -- he shouldn't be -- when he says he's -- he's a proud Democrat running for the US Senate and, you know, at first I thought he was joking, but he wasn't joking. He's done that a number of times," he said, referring to many gaffes by Biden.