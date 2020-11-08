Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon's top 10 Sunday.

They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere," her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea" and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice."

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden" landed in 14th place.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

