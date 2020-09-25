Kamala Harris brings Hollywood cash to Biden campaign

When California Sen. Kamala Harris joined the Democratic presidential ticket, she helped former Vice President Joe Biden land a surge of political donations. She also brought along a loyal base in her home state’s star-studded sector: Hollywood.

Celebrities Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon and television producer Shonda Rhimes were among co-chairs for Ms. Harris’s first solo fundraiser, with ticket prices ranging from $500 to $100,000, according to an invitation reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Actor and singer Billy Porter sang “Home," from the musical “The Wiz," at a recent Harris fundraiser. Actors Sterling K. Brown and Kate Hudson attended another. And actors Sarah Paulson and Jon Cryer donated to the Biden campaign for the first time after Ms. Harris was named as his running mate, filings with the Federal Election Commission show.

Ms. Harris, a Los Angeles resident who is the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, has close relationships with Democratic women and people of color in the entertainment industry, a dozen donors and fundraisers said. She is helping bring in new donors and encouraging additional giving by people who have supported Mr. Biden before, they said.

“When you think about balancing a ticket, she brings a lot of the qualities that I think are important in 2020," said longtime Democratic donor Katie McGrath, co-chief executive of production company Bad Robot. She and her husband, “Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams, have supported Ms. Harris for years and are backing Mr. Biden’s campaign.

“We have to be looking forward," Ms. McGrath said.

Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, who hosted a virtual fundraiser with Ms. Harris, said during the event that he was inspired by her nomination and how she “embodies the possibilities that are America."

“Let us step back and embrace what this says about the promise of our country, the message it sends, especially to young people of all backgrounds," Mr. Burns said.

Donations both big and small surged on Aug. 11—when Mr. Biden named Ms. Harris as his running mate—and largely stayed at elevated levels through the end of August, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of public filings by Democratic online fundraising platform ActBlue and the Biden campaign.

In the 48 hours after the announcement, at least 240,000 people donated to the Biden campaign for the first time, the most new donors to the campaign in any two-day span this election cycle, the Journal found. The number could be higher because not all contributions of $200 or less made directly to the campaign are required to be disclosed by federal law.

That boost helped fuel a record-setting $364.5 million fundraising month for Mr. Biden’s campaign.

A senior Biden aide said the campaign in March began investing in the fundraising infrastructure that allowed it to capitalize on high-profile events such as the vice presidential selection. Between March and the end of July, the campaign spent more than $1.4 million on acquiring email and contact information lists to target donation appeals, public filings show.

The aide said the campaign saw those lists grow over the summer as donations poured into progressive causes in response to George Floyd’s death. And ahead of Ms. Harris’ selection, the campaign saw another boost in its lists as it encouraged supporters to sign up for text-message alerts to be notified of the running-mate pick. Those efforts allowed the campaign to quickly go back to supporters with fundraising appeals after Ms. Harris was announced, the aide said.

Since joining the ticket, Ms. Harris has held more than two dozen virtual fundraisers, including with many donors outside the entertainment industry.

Hollywood has often been a source of cash for Democratic candidates, and the former vice president has also appeared alongside celebrities at times. Mr. Biden has ramped up his fundraising since becoming the presumptive nominee in April. He has outraised President Trump’s operation in multiple months. The campaign also benefited from several additional state parties signing onto an existing joint fundraising agreement this summer, which allowed donors to give about $100,000 more to the effort known as the Biden Victory Fund than they could earlier this year.

Mr. Trump’s campaign has used Ms. Harris’s fundraising to rile up his supporters. In an email titled “Hollywood Elites" sent last week, the campaign pointed to a fundraiser Ms. Harris had alongside former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton that featured “Saturday Night Live" alumnae Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, which raised $6 million.

Public-affairs firm Gonring, Lin, Spahn, whose clients are largely based in Los Angeles and work in media and entertainment, has organized events and raised more than $20 million for the Biden campaign since the launch of the Biden Victory Fund earlier this year, said Andy Spahn, the firm’s president.

He said donors’ enthusiasm for the campaign is rooted in stopping Mr. Trump from securing a second term. But Ms. Harris has added new energy, given the potential for her to be the first woman elected vice president, her stature in leading a next generation of politicians, and resonance with her personal story, Mr. Spahn said.

Some donors are giving for the first time, Los Angeles-based donors and political advisers said.

“Within the social fabric of Hollywood, women all know each other, the people of color all know each other, the women people of color all know each other," a Latina Hollywood executive and Harris supporter said. “These networks exist for professional and personal reasons and then can be activated for political ones."

Ms. Harris has also helped land big-name supporters. In mid-September, Haim Saban, the billionaire creator of the Power Rangers and a longtime Democratic donor, announced his endorsement of the campaign, highlighting its support for a strong alliance between the U.S. and Israel. In a statement to the Journal, he also named Ms. Harris as a draw.

“As someone who immigrated to the United States at a young age, I understand and resonate with the enthusiasm for Kamala Harris as the first Black and Asian woman on a major-party ticket," Mr. Saban said. “She complements Joe Biden’s leadership, vision and heart with fearlessness, sharp intellect and the fighter’s mentality of a seasoned prosecutor."

Democratic donors in the entertainment industry have also been giving to down-ballot races across the country since Mr. Trump was elected. Some said they were spurred to act by the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after sexual assault allegations were leveled against him. Justice Kavanaugh strongly denied the allegations and was confirmed to the court in a 50-48 Senate vote. Ms. Harris played a prominent role in questioning Justice Kavanaugh and will likely be a key Democratic critic of Mr. Trump’s soon-to-be-named choice to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the court.

Those working in television, movies and music have pumped nearly $13 million into Democratic House and Senate races so far in the 2019-20 election cycle, according to an analysis of September data from the Federal Election Commission by the Center for Responsive Politics. That is on track to surpass the $13.45 million the group raised for such races in the 2017-18 cycle and the $7.7 million in the 2015-16 cycle, the center found.

Hannah Linkenhoker, senior political strategist at agency ICM Partners, said while it is important to fund the Biden campaign, she often advises donors to give to local races too, since they “may be less funded, but a super important piece of the overall election puzzle."

Write to Emily Glazer at emily.glazer@wsj.com and Chad Day at Chad.Day@wsj.com

