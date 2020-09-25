Kamala Harris brings Hollywood cash to Biden campaign

Hollywood has often been a source of cash for Democratic candidates, and the former vice president has also appeared alongside celebrities at times. Mr. Biden has ramped up his fundraising since becoming the presumptive nominee in April. He has outraised President Trump’s operation in multiple months. The campaign also benefited from several additional state parties signing onto an existing joint fundraising agreement this summer, which allowed donors to give about $100,000 more to the effort known as the Biden Victory Fund than they could earlier this year.