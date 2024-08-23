Kamala Harris defines the Democrats’ new normal

CHICAGO—Kamala Harris appeared before the crowd at last, steely and serious in a dark suit, the packed arena practically vibrating with ecstatic glee, ready to reveal what her still-nascent candidacy was all about.

“Our nation, with this election, has a precious, fleeting opportunity," the vice president said, her tone somber, her cadence measured. “To move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a new way forward."

Harris’s banner address to the nation at the conclusion of this week’s Democratic convention was a bracingly normal, workmanlike political speech, one intended to communicate not shattering emotion but earthly gravitas. There were notes of optimism and paeans to the middle class, invocations of timeless ordeals and attacks on extremism. A traditional appeal intended to communicate steadiness and trust, delivered evenly before a courtroom-like backdrop of wood paneling and American flags. There were few moments of poetry, just a 59-year-old woman telling a curious nation where she came from and what she hopes to achieve: simple, relatable, without celebrity or glitz. As her campaign noted in a message to the press highlighted in bold: “There are no gold balloons in the Democratic National Convention balloon drop."

That she was there at all was surprise enough: the product of an unprecedented moment of political tumult, elevated to the top of her party’s ticket just a month ago when the sitting president removed himself from his party’s ticket at the last minute. It has been a historic, head-spinning reversal of political fortunes since then, as Harris has suddenly revived her party’s previously flagging hopes and leapfrogged into a narrow lead against her chaotic opponent—thereby becoming overnight the blank vessel for her party’s desperate hopes, an attractive cipher who has competently hit her marks while revealing little.

The assignment as Harris seems to understand it is to cast herself as presidential, both to reassure voters unsure about her qualifications and to contrast with her opponent, former President Donald Trump. “We are charting a new way forward," she vowed as she laid out an utterly ordinary agenda, pledging to lower costs and create jobs, to protect government programs and abortion, to strengthen voting rights and national security. “In the enduring struggle between democracy and tyranny, I know where I stand, and I know where the United States belongs."

Harris’s speech was the triumphant capstone to a giddy week. Democrats basked in their sudden good fortune after a long season of gloom, intoxicated by the prospect of victory that suddenly seemed newly possible. It has all come together with astonishing alacrity in the month since she locked up nomination: the crowds, filling arenas at every stop; the fundraising, garnering more donations in 10 days than President Biden had previously gotten in 15 months; the polls, shifting jaggedly to put her in contention or in the lead in every swing state; the palpable shift in the zeitgeist on social media and in the streets. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said her state had seen a 500% increase in volunteer sign-ups overnight. Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire said there was a 5-point shift in swing House districts. “This went to a wedding from a wake," said another Democratic lawmaker who had been dreading attending the convention before Harris was installed as the nominee.

The very different reality Democrats had narrowly avoided was on display Monday, when Biden gave an angry, prideful screed that stretched on past midnight eastern time, insistent on claiming his place in history in what might be his last major political address to the nation. But then he left, jetting off to a vacation in California. And by the time Harris spoke, it seemed like a lifetime ago.

That wasn’t to say there was no dissent: A few thousand protesters streamed through the streets. At one point they cut through a fence; at another they burned an American flag. But the fears of a 1968-type spectacle that had been invoked in light of the superficial parallels—a country on edge, a Democratic president embroiled in an unpopular foreign conflict declining to seek re-election—failed to materialize.

Activist anger at Israel, which remains divisive within the party, was largely kept offstage. Uncommitted delegates staged an all-night sit-in to protest organizers’ refusal to allow a Palestinian-American speaker on the main stage program. At a meeting of the party’s Women’s Caucus on Tuesday, across town from the arena, Code Pink activists unfurled a “FREE PALESTINE" banner as the vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, spoke. They were hustled out by security as the attendees broke into a chant of “U.S.A.!"

Huwaida Arraf, an alternate from Michigan wearing a “Ceasefire Delegate" pin and a black-and-white “Democrats for Palestinian Rights" scarf, sat quietly through the disruption. Democrats, she said, were making a mistake by ignoring her group’s demands. “We might not have the votes to elect a president, but we certainly have the votes to sink one—that’s a widespread view in Michigan," she said. “For young, progressive people of color, it’s a shi—y position to be in: You don’t want Trump, but you can’t in good conscience give your vote to someone who’s not pledging to change the policy."

But most of the week’s cognitive dissonance was joyfully papered over. Hillary Clinton linked arms with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Republicans shared a stage with left-wing social-justice activists; the democratic socialist Bernie Sanders decried billionaires, only to be followed on the program by the Illinois Governor JB Pritzker—who bragged about being a “real billionaire"—as well as the former CEO of American Express, Kenneth Chenault. It was a tent big enough to hold many contradictions—a unity forged by awareness of a common enemy. “The threat of Donald Trump hangs over everything," observed Levar Stoney, the mayor of Richmond, Va. “I’ve never seen Democrats more focused."

Just a few short weeks ago, it was Republicans who felt the wind at their back, emerging from their convention in Milwaukee in the wake of an assassination attempt with a sense of divine providence. Now Trump stews and rages, incensed that his preternatural talent for drawing attention has been, for the moment at least, eclipsed by something he has never before faced: an opponent who genuinely excites people. “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" he wrote on social media during Harris’s speech. Earlier, in an appearance in Arizona, he fulminated about the “coup" to which Biden had supposedly been subjected. But the ostensible victims of said putsch, the millions of Democrats who just months ago overwhelmingly voted for Biden in primaries, are by all evidence overjoyed. “I was a supporter of Joe Biden to the end because of what he’s done the last three and a half years," said delegate Frances Huntley-Cooper, the 72-year-old former mayor of Fitchburg, Wisc. “But now that we have Kamala, it makes me feel like there’s hope." She raised both hands and snapped her fingers.

Whose Democratic Party is it, anyway? The party platform is an afterthought, not revised or updated since the ticket changed, riddled with references to a second Biden term that will never come to pass. Centrists and leftists alike have rushed to claim Harris, a testament to the shifting positions she has held over the years, from crime-busting moderate to left-wing presidential candidate and (perhaps) back again. At a Tuesday reception hosted by the centrist Third Way and New Deal Democrats, attendees claimed Harris for what they called “the Obama-Biden-Harris wing of the party."

“I definitely see her as a center-left pragmatist," said Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas. “She’s someone who’s looking for pragmatic solutions and looking to get stuff done."

The following afternoon, in the rooftop lounge of a different Chicago high-rise, a group of progressives including Sanders and Pramila Jayapal gathered to stake their own claim on the party. “I think that Kamala Harris is going to be the next president of the United States of America because she is a sharp contrast from a fascist who traffics in misogyny and racism," said Stacy Davis Gates, the firebrand leader of the Chicago Teachers Union and a powerhouse behind the election of the city’s progressive mayor, Brandon Johnson. She pointed to Walz’s background as a teacher and union member and the liberal policies of the Biden-Harris administration. “Progressives nationally have helped to shift the platform of the party in a way that makes this parliament more equitable, that gives voice to the needs of the many," she said.

Regardless of faction, it is clear the party has undergone a consequential transformation over the last decade, subject to the same forces of demographic and ideological realignment that have reshaped the GOP. “It is a very different Democratic Party than it was even a decade ago, and both Harris and Walz are representative and illustrative of that," said Dorian Warren, co-president of Community Change Action and co-founder of the Economic Security Project. “A decade of organizing culminated in 2021 with Bidenomics, the American Rescue Project and the Inflation Reduction Act. When were Democrats talking about industrial policy in the 1990s? You can see the beginnings of a new, post-neoliberal paradigm emerging." He pointed to Harris’s proposal to expand cash benefits for families as a senator: “She was there before she became VP," he said. “I think she’s going to continue what she and Biden started."

In her rhetoric and the broad strokes of policy that Harris has sketched as a presidential nominee, she seems to be a little bit of both: embracing some populist economic proposals while distancing herself from left-wing identity politics. In her speech, she vowed to get tough on the border and bolster the military. More than anything, the symbolism of the convention was aggressively aimed at the American mainstream. The arena was filled with waving flags and chants of “U.S.A.," invocations of freedom and love of country, sheriffs and veterans, former Republicans and Trump administration officials, a former C.I.A. director who quoted Ronald Reagan from the stage. “The Democrats are as patriotic as us. They love this country just as much as we do," former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger declared from the stage.

As a political strategy, the idea is to win over centrists, particularly college-educated suburbanites, by reclaiming All-American ideas that Democrats argue Republicans have abandoned—and distancing the party from the anti-American rhetoric of its left-wing fringe. “I am really happy to see that the Democratic Party is taking our rightful place as the patriotic ones," said Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland, a rising star in the party who has been arguing for a forceful embrace of patriotism since he ran for office two years ago. “We cannot forfeit this idea of patriotism to people who claim it when they are not actually willing to sacrifice anything for their country."

Yet the convention’s unapologetic embrace of liberal causes, from abortion and gun control to climate change, was also a defiant insistence that their ideology is the new American majority, the new American normal—that it is those who insist on bygone gender roles and restrictive mores who are the “weird" ones, that a diverse, multicultural array of identities can lay claim to apple pie and the American dream. If the sliver of the electorate that remains undecided is, as the analyst Amy Walter recently wrote, disproportionately young, female, pro-choice but pessimistic about the economy, the Democrats’ convention was targeted squarely at her. And yet, one strategist noted after watching Walz’s rural Minnesota football-coach presentation, “We’re not giving up on white guys"—as long as they are the type of white guys who aren’t afraid to cry and support their wives’ careers.

The Democrats’ ebullience was tinged with anxiety, as speaker after speaker warned against complacency. Yet as the balloons fell in Chicago, the arena packed to the rafters and the delegates hoarse from screaming, the months ahead felt ripe with promise, and Harris’s hazy appeals were a feature rather than a bug. “I don’t agree with these people saying she needs to define herself," said one Democratic congressional staffer. “She’s already defined herself: I’m not Donald Trump and I’m not Joe Biden. That’s all she needs to be."

