Kamala Harris defines the Democrats’ new normal
Molly Ball , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 23 Aug 2024, 04:57 PM IST
SummaryHarris’s address was a bracingly normal, workmanlike political speech intended to communicate not emotion but gravitas.
CHICAGO—Kamala Harris appeared before the crowd at last, steely and serious in a dark suit, the packed arena practically vibrating with ecstatic glee, ready to reveal what her still-nascent candidacy was all about.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less