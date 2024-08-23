Kamala Harris defines the Democrats’ new normal

Just a few short weeks ago, it was Republicans who felt the wind at their back, emerging from their convention in Milwaukee in the wake of an assassination attempt with a sense of divine providence. Now Trump stews and rages, incensed that his preternatural talent for drawing attention has been, for the moment at least, eclipsed by something he has never before faced: an opponent who genuinely excites people. “IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" he wrote on social media during Harris’s speech. Earlier, in an appearance in Arizona, he fulminated about the “coup" to which Biden had supposedly been subjected. But the ostensible victims of said putsch, the millions of Democrats who just months ago overwhelmingly voted for Biden in primaries, are by all evidence overjoyed. “I was a supporter of Joe Biden to the end because of what he’s done the last three and a half years," said delegate Frances Huntley-Cooper, the 72-year-old former mayor of Fitchburg, Wisc. “But now that we have Kamala, it makes me feel like there’s hope." She raised both hands and snapped her fingers.