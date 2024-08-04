Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair during first marriage: ‘I took responsibility…’

US VP Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair during first marriage: ‘I took responsibility…’

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair during first marriage: ‘I took responsibility…’
Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair during first marriage: ‘I took responsibility…’(AFP)

US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has admitted to having an extramarital affair during his first marriage. The acknowledgement comes mere months before the US Presidential elections that will see Vice President Kamala Harris take on former POTUS Donald Trump for the top spot. The incident in question took place several years before Emhoff met and married Harris.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side,” Emhoff said in a statement shared with CBS News.

The affair became a talking point earlier this week after a report indicated that the woman — a teacher at his children's school — had become pregnant in 2009. Sources quoted by the publication indicated that the pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage. 

Doug and Kerstin Emhoff had separated when the affair happened. Court records indicate that she filed for divorce in 2009 with the agreement being finalised in late 2010.

Also Read | Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian…’

According to a CBS report, Harris was aware of the affair before her marriage to Emhoff. Those in the Biden campaign who conducted the Vice President's vetting process in 2020 also knew about it.

The US Vice President is currently headed into a crucial week of her election campaign — which includes the critical selection of a running mate. Harris has become a constant presence in the news cycle during her mostly-smooth two-week campaign startup. It is now imperative for the Presidential hopeful to keep that early political momentum alive.

The former prosecutor has to select her number two by Tuesday from a list that has been whittled down to four governors, a senator and a Cabinet official who was also one of her 2020 foes.

(With input from agencies)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 03:32 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldKamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff admits to extramarital affair during first marriage: ‘I took responsibility…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue