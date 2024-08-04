US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has admitted to having an extramarital affair during his first marriage. The acknowledgement comes mere months before the US Presidential elections that will see Vice President Kamala Harris take on former POTUS Donald Trump for the top spot. The incident in question took place several years before Emhoff met and married Harris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions. I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side," Emhoff said in a statement shared with CBS News.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The affair became a talking point earlier this week after a report indicated that the woman — a teacher at his children's school — had become pregnant in 2009. Sources quoted by the publication indicated that the pregnancy had ended in a miscarriage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Doug and Kerstin Emhoff had separated when the affair happened. Court records indicate that she filed for divorce in 2009 with the agreement being finalised in late 2010.

According to a CBS report, Harris was aware of the affair before her marriage to Emhoff. Those in the Biden campaign who conducted the Vice President's vetting process in 2020 also knew about it.

The US Vice President is currently headed into a crucial week of her election campaign — which includes the critical selection of a running mate. Harris has become a constant presence in the news cycle during her mostly-smooth two-week campaign startup. It is now imperative for the Presidential hopeful to keep that early political momentum alive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former prosecutor has to select her number two by Tuesday from a list that has been whittled down to four governors, a senator and a Cabinet official who was also one of her 2020 foes.