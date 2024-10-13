Us Presidential Election: The findings of the new survey showed Kamala Harris’ popularity declining compared to a month ago, after she got a big summertime boost.

A new poll showed on Sunday that former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are in deadlock. In the latest NBC News poll, each US Presidential candidate got 48 percent support from registered voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 4 per cent of those surveyed said they were undecided or wouldn’t vote for either option when forced to choose between those two major-party candidates. That’s a change from September’s NBC News poll - which found Harris leading Trump by 5 points, 49%-44%.

The new poll further stated that other candidates could move the ballot test only a little, but that might matter in a very close race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The poll was conducted on October 4-8, According to the report, as many as 1,000 registered voters were surveyed nationally. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, it reported.

The elections for the US president's post is due in three months. The polling will take place on November 5, 2024. The findings of the new survey showed Harris’ popularity declining compared to a month ago, after she got a big summertime boost.

It also revealed a massive gender gap between support for Harris and Trump; and voters viewing abortion as a top motivating issue heading into the 2024 vote, the NBC news reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris, 59, is running against Republican Trump, 78, for the White House.

The new poll came a day after Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Saturday that her Republican rival Donald Trump is showing a lack of transparency by not releasing health records. Harris released a letter from her doctor on Saturday that pronounced her in good health and fit for high office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Trump has voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as detailed reports from medical doctor Ronny Jackson who treated him after the first assassination attempt, Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director, said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)