Kamala Harris’s tax increases and cuts take shape
Richard Rubin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 7 min read 27 Aug 2024, 02:23 PM IST
SummaryTaxes would go up for high-income households, most Americans’ taxes would be unchanged or lower, and many parents would get new breaks.
Vice President Kamala Harris’s tax proposals pick up the unfinished business of the Biden administration, pushing to raise taxes on corporations and high-income households while leaving most Americans’ taxes unchanged or lower.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less