Kamala Harris’s tax increases and cuts take shape

Even if Democrats don’t win full control of Congress, a Harris administration would be thrust immediately into a tough tax negotiation in 2025 with Republicans: Major pieces of the 2017 tax law expire at the end of next year absent congressional action, an outcome that lawmakers in both parties want to prevent. The expiration could give Harris leverage to demand support for some of her tax priorities. If the president and Congress do nothing, about 62% of households will see their taxes go up in 2026, according to the Tax Foundation.