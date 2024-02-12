US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said that she is “ready to serve" as the President amid discussions around the age of Joe Biden and his mental capacities. The remarks came as the re-election campaign of Joe Biden came under clouds after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report which questioned the US President's handling of classified documents.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is attacking both Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the age and questioning their mental capacity to govern. In one of her recent rallies, Nikki Haley called Donald Trump (77) as mentally deficient and Joe Biden (81) as too old to be President.

In a survey carried out by Reuters/Ipsos in September, the majority of participants, totaling 77%, indicated their concurrence with the notion that Joe Biden's age rendered him unsuitable for governmental work, whereas 56% expressed similar sentiments regarding Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina is the last obstacle in Donald Trump's Republican campaign. She has called for mental capacity tests for presidential candidates above 75 years of age.

Well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory

In his report, Robert Hur said that it would be difficult to charge Joe Biden with the handling of classified documents as he is a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." The Special Counsel added that while speaking with investigators, Joe Biden even forgot about the death of his son Beau Biden.

President Biden expressed his displeasure with the report and lashed out at reporters claiming that his “memory is fine."

Interestingly, Donald Trump's presidential campaign is marred by several federal cases with serious charges, one of which includes the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence. He also criticized the US President for his age and said that Joe Biden "is not fit to serve as our commander in chief."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!