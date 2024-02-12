Kamala Harris says ‘ready to serve’ as US President amid lingering questions about Joe Biden's mental capacity
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday said that she is “ready to serve" as the President amid discussions around the age of Joe Biden and his mental capacities. The remarks came as the re-election campaign of Joe Biden came under clouds after Special Counsel Robert Hur's report which questioned the US President's handling of classified documents.