Home >News >World >Kamala Harris will further cement Indo-US ties: White House
Kamala Harris will further cement Indo-US ties: White House

2 min read . 07:05 AM IST Staff Writer

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, said: President Biden respects the bipartisan relationship between India and the US. He looks forward to continuing that.

The White House on Thursday said US President Joe Biden respects the long bipartisan relationship between India and the US adding, "the relationship between two countries has been further cemented with Kamala Harris as the vice president.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, during a press briefing said "President Biden, of course, has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leader in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that."

The historic inauguration of India-origin Kamala Harris, she said, further cements this relationship.

“Obviously, he selected and yesterday, she (Harris) was sworn in the first Indian American to serve as president or vice president. Certainly, historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship," Psaki said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating Kamala Harris on assumption of office as Vice President of the United States of America said, he is looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Congratulations to Kamala Harris on being sworn-in as Vice President. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet."

Kamala Harris is also the first person of South Asia descent to be sworn in as the vice president of the United States. In fact, US President Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian Americans, including 13 women, to key positions in his administration.

In a video address earlier this month Biden had said, “My constituents in Delaware, my staff in the Senate, the Obama-Biden administration, which had more Indian-Americans than any other administration in the history of this country and this campaign with Indian Americans at senior levels, which of course includes the top of the heap, our dear friend (Harris) who will be the first Indian-American vice president in the history of the United States of America."

