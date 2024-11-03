Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets: Illegal ‘vitality-boosting’ medicine lead to health scare in Australia: What we know so far

Kamini, a complementary medicine, has caused a health scare in South Australia, with one hospitalization due to severe lead poisoning. Authorities warn that the product contains harmful levels of lead and mercury.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets: ‘Vitality-boosting’ medicine lead to serious health scare in Australia: What we know so far
Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets: ‘Vitality-boosting’ medicine lead to serious health scare in Australia: What we know so far(Pexels)

Kamini, a complementary medicine, has led to a serious health scare in South Australia as one person has been hospitalised due to severe lead poisoning after consuming it, 9News reported. Known as Multani Kaminividravana Rasa or simply Kamini, this product is marketed as a "powerful stimulant" to boost energy and vitality though its alleged hidden risks have raised serious alarms.

Also Read | Bihar: 31 children fall hospitalised after consuming medicine at a health camp

South Australian health authorities have discovered that Kamini contains dangerous levels of lead and mercury, two toxic metals that can severely impact health. The tablets were reportedly bought from a Southeast Asian grocery store within the region but are believed to have been imported from overseas.

Additional testing is ongoing to see if the product contains opioids such as codeine and morphine, which could heighten the risk of dependency and overdose, as per the publication.

Kamini medicine

Dr Chris Lease, SA Health's executive director of health protection and regulation, has warned the public against consuming Kamini. He explains that the medicine has not undergone Australia’s required quality, safety or efficacy assessments by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Also Read | McDonald’s burgers kill 1, leave 75 sick: What we know so far

"Not only does the presence of heavy metals in the tablets pose a serious risk to your health, the potential inclusion of opioids also creates a high risk of dependence, further escalating potential harm," 9News quoted Dr Lease as saying.

SA Health has advised emergency departments and general practitioners to look out for symptoms of lead poisoning in patients, especially those showing unexplained issues such as stomach pain, headaches, fatigue or trouble concentrating. They encouraged medical professionals to conduct blood tests to identify lead levels when symptoms are present.

Also Read | High pollution level ruining your morning mood: Get an air purifier today!!

Authorities are also clamping down on the import and sale of Kamini, warning store owners that distributing it is illegal in Australia. The TGA is now collaborating with the Australian Border Force to prevent further shipments of Kamini, which continue to find their way into local stores and online platforms.

Past advisory

In 2016, Australia issued an advisory that such tablets posed “a serious risk to your health and should not be taken”.

“Stop taking Multani Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets or Ayurvedant Kamini Vidravan Ras tablets, and take any remaining tablets to your local pharmacy for safe disposal - external site,” it said that time.

“The supply of Multani Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets and Ayurvedant Kamini Vidravan Ras tablets in Australia is illegal,” it added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldKamini Vidrawan Ras tablets: Illegal ‘vitality-boosting’ medicine lead to health scare in Australia: What we know so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.