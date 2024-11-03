Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets: Illegal ‘vitality-boosting’ medicine lead to health scare in Australia: What we know so far

Kamini, a complementary medicine, has led to a serious health scare in South Australia as one person has been hospitalised due to severe lead poisoning after consuming it, 9News reported. Known as Multani Kaminividravana Rasa or simply Kamini, this product is marketed as a "powerful stimulant" to boost energy and vitality though its alleged hidden risks have raised serious alarms.

Also Read | Bihar: 31 children fall hospitalised after consuming medicine at a health camp

South Australian health authorities have discovered that Kamini contains dangerous levels of lead and mercury, two toxic metals that can severely impact health. The tablets were reportedly bought from a Southeast Asian grocery store within the region but are believed to have been imported from overseas.

Additional testing is ongoing to see if the product contains opioids such as codeine and morphine, which could heighten the risk of dependency and overdose, as per the publication.

Kamini medicine

Dr Chris Lease, SA Health's executive director of health protection and regulation, has warned the public against consuming Kamini. He explains that the medicine has not undergone Australia’s required quality, safety or efficacy assessments by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

"Not only does the presence of heavy metals in the tablets pose a serious risk to your health, the potential inclusion of opioids also creates a high risk of dependence, further escalating potential harm," 9News quoted Dr Lease as saying.

SA Health has advised emergency departments and general practitioners to look out for symptoms of lead poisoning in patients, especially those showing unexplained issues such as stomach pain, headaches, fatigue or trouble concentrating. They encouraged medical professionals to conduct blood tests to identify lead levels when symptoms are present.

Authorities are also clamping down on the import and sale of Kamini, warning store owners that distributing it is illegal in Australia. The TGA is now collaborating with the Australian Border Force to prevent further shipments of Kamini, which continue to find their way into local stores and online platforms.

Past advisory In 2016, Australia issued an advisory that such tablets posed “a serious risk to your health and should not be taken”.

“Stop taking Multani Kamini Vidrawan Ras tablets or Ayurvedant Kamini Vidravan Ras tablets, and take any remaining tablets to your local pharmacy for safe disposal - external site,” it said that time.