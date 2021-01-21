OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 12:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • She was jailed in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel
  • The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on 3 November

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case.

A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the 3 November, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
ANI Photo

India’s weekly covid count drops below 100,000, nearly 40% of them in Kerala

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST
President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 20 in Washington, DC.

US Covid-19 deaths top WWII fatalities as Joe Biden warns worst yet to come

3 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

She was jailed in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel. The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on 3 November.

The 30-year-old was arrested by the Crime Branch in Bengaluru and accused of links with an international ring involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.

She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

Ragini claimed she had been made an accused and kept in jail beyond 100 days without any proof or recovery of drugs from her.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout