Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case.

A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the 3 November, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

She was jailed in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel. The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on 3 November.

The 30-year-old was arrested by the Crime Branch in Bengaluru and accused of links with an international ring involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.

She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

Ragini claimed she had been made an accused and kept in jail beyond 100 days without any proof or recovery of drugs from her.

