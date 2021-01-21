Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi.

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • She was jailed in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel
  • The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on 3 November

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi in the drugs racket case.

A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the 3 November, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India’s weekly covid count drops below 100,000, nearly 40% of them in Kerala

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

US Covid-19 deaths top WWII fatalities as Joe Biden warns worst yet to come

3 min read . 01:12 PM IST

Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST

A bench of justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph set aside the 3 November, last year order of the Karnataka High Court refusing to grant bail to Dwivedi and others in the case registered under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India’s weekly covid count drops below 100,000, nearly 40% of them in Kerala

3 min read . 01:09 PM IST

US Covid-19 deaths top WWII fatalities as Joe Biden warns worst yet to come

3 min read . 01:12 PM IST

Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'

1 min read . 01:09 PM IST

Kannada film actress Ragini Dwivedi gets bail from SC in drugs racket case

1 min read . 12:35 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

She was jailed in September over allegations of links with an international drug cartel. The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on 3 November.

The 30-year-old was arrested by the Crime Branch in Bengaluru and accused of links with an international ring involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.

She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

She had claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention.

Ragini claimed she had been made an accused and kept in jail beyond 100 days without any proof or recovery of drugs from her.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.