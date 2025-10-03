Kantara, OG, all other Indian films pulled out of Canadian theatre after arson, shooting attacks | Video

A movie theatre in Oakville, west of Toronto, has announced that it has cancelled all screenings of Indian and south Asian films, including OG and Kantara, following two violent attacks on its premises last week, CBC reported on Thursday.

According to CBC, the theatre, Film.Ca Cinemas, faced a shooting and an attempted arson at its Oakville, Ontario, location. The cinema hall authorities said that both attacks happened overnight in two separate incidents when the theatre was closed and no one was injured.

A video of the incident was shared by the X handle of Film.Ca Cinemas.

What did the theatre say? In a statement, Films.ca Cinemas said that the attacks “may be connected to disagreements” within the South Asian film industry and it had made the “difficult decision” to discontinue screenings of these films.

“We recognise that many guests had eagerly anticipated these films, and we sincerely regret any inconvenience and disappointment this decision may cause,” Jeff Knoll, CEO of the theatre, said in the statement.

He added that the decision to halt South Asian film screenings was made in the interest of safety for staff and patrons.

“As these Incidents have occurred outside during our overnight hours, we believe that the intention is to cause property damage that will result in forcing our hand to close our doors,” the statement read.

Citing caution, the theatre said in the statement that Indian films including Pawan Kalyan's ‘They Call Him OG’ and Rishab Shetty's ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

“Evidence seems to show that the participation in the exhibition of South Asian films has led to these incidents at our theatre and other theatres across the GTA. Out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision that the safety of guests and our cast require us to withdraw ourselves from screenings of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, They Call Him OG, and all future South Asian films indefinitely.”