Kanye West UK tour: US rapper offers to meet Jewish community amid Wireless Festival controversy; sponsors pull out

US rapper Kanye West on Tuesday (local time) said that he “would be grateful” to members of the Jewish community in the UK, days after the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concerns over him headlining the festival, the BBC reported.
Starmer expressed concerns following West's antisemitic remarks in the past.
Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, in a statement, said that he had been “following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly”, and added, “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.”
West has now offered to meet members of the Jewish community in person “to listen”, and added, “I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here.”
Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, which promotes the Wireless Festival, said that the 48-year-old rapper was reportedly granted a visa to perform in the UK “in the last few days”. However, he noted that the Home Secretary may rescind his visa, restricting his entry into the country. “If she does, she does, and then the issue is over in terms of his appearance,” Benn added.
The BBC reported that the Home Office has noted it was “not aware of any immediate plans” for West to visit the UK, but “his permission to enter is currently being reviewed”.
For almost half a decade, the US rapper has stoked controversy following a string of antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi comments. Apart from his many inflammatory statements, West also released a song titled ‘Heil Hitler’, and sold merchandise featuring the swastika. Following the release of Heil Hitler, he was banned from Australia. On different occasions, he has also declared himself a Nazi. However, he apologised earlier this year in a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal.
He wrote, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” and added that bipolar disorder can make a person unaware of their illness during manic episodes, adding that he had “lost touch with reality.”
Expressing concerns, Starmer, on 5 April, said that Ye has been booked "despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism." He noted, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.”
Amid intense backlash and criticism from politicians, several sponsors have pulled out of the event. Benn said that Festival Republic had failed to consult members of the Jewish community before booking West to headline three days of the event.
Among the sponsors that have pulled out is Pepsi, the festival's headline sponsor, the report said. The promoter, who also runs the Reading & Leeds Festival, agreed that West's past behaviour was "abhorrent" and "disgusting", but noted the role that his mental health may have played, and asked for understanding.
Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, told the BBC that he is willing to meet Kanye West, only if the rapper agrees to cancel his show. He said, "The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival."
However, it remains to be seen if the UK government will rescind West's entry into the country.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.