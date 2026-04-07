Kanye West UK tour: US rapper offers to meet Jewish community amid Wireless Festival controversy; sponsors pull out

US rapper Kanye West on Tuesday (local time) said that he “would be grateful” to members of the Jewish community in the UK, days after the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concerns over him headlining the festival, the BBC reported.

Starmer expressed concerns following West's antisemitic remarks in the past.

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, in a statement, said that he had been “following the conversation around Wireless and want to address it directly”, and added, “My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music.”

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Kanye West to meet Jews in the UK West has now offered to meet members of the Jewish community in person “to listen”, and added, “I know words aren't enough - I'll have to show change through my actions. If you're open, I'm here.”

Melvin Benn, managing director at Festival Republic, which promotes the Wireless Festival, said that the 48-year-old rapper was reportedly granted a visa to perform in the UK “in the last few days”. However, he noted that the Home Secretary may rescind his visa, restricting his entry into the country. “If she does, she does, and then the issue is over in terms of his appearance,” Benn added.

The BBC reported that the Home Office has noted it was “not aware of any immediate plans” for West to visit the UK, but “his permission to enter is currently being reviewed”.

West stokes controversy For almost half a decade, the US rapper has stoked controversy following a string of antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi comments. Apart from his many inflammatory statements, West also released a song titled ‘Heil Hitler’, and sold merchandise featuring the swastika. Following the release of Heil Hitler, he was banned from Australia. On different occasions, he has also declared himself a Nazi. However, he apologised earlier this year in a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal.

He wrote, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite,” and added that bipolar disorder can make a person unaware of their illness during manic episodes, adding that he had “lost touch with reality.”

Starmer expresses concern over West's UK tour Expressing concerns, Starmer, on 5 April, said that Ye has been booked "despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism." He noted, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.”

Sponsors pull out of Wireless Festival Amid intense backlash and criticism from politicians, several sponsors have pulled out of the event. Benn said that Festival Republic had failed to consult members of the Jewish community before booking West to headline three days of the event.

Among the sponsors that have pulled out is Pepsi, the festival's headline sponsor, the report said. The promoter, who also runs the Reading & Leeds Festival, agreed that West's past behaviour was "abhorrent" and "disgusting", but noted the role that his mental health may have played, and asked for understanding.

Jews willing to meet West on a condition Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, told the BBC that he is willing to meet Kanye West, only if the rapper agrees to cancel his show. He said, "The Jewish community will want to see a genuine remorse and change before believing that the appropriate place to test this sincerity is on the main stage at the Wireless Festival."