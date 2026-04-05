Kanye West's comeback tour announced in UK: PM Starmer expresses concern on rapper's history of antisemitic remarks

Days after US rapper Kanye West was announced as the headliner for all nights of the Wireless Festival this year, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday (local time) said it is "deeply concerning" that he is set to perform, the Sun reported.

West, who is now known as Ye, has drawn widespread criticism over antisemitic comments that he has made in the last few years, for which he issued an apology in January 2026.

Reacting to West's upcoming performance, Starmer said that the US rapper has been booked "despite his previous antisemitic remarks and celebration of Nazism." He noted, “Antisemitism in any form is abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears.”

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He further said that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that Britain is a place where Jews feel safe. Starmer's stance comes at a time when the UK is reporting high tension among Jews, following a spate of antisemitic attacks. This included the shooting of two men at a Synagogue in Manchester in October last year.

According to a BBC report, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey, earlier on Thursday, said that the UK government should ban West from entering the country, stating that they "need to get tougher on antisemitism". He even called West's planned visit to the country "extremely serious."

The report further stated that the Home Office hasn't yet received an application for West's entry into the country.

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West's antisemitic remarks This isn't the first time that West's remarks have stirred controversy. In 2025, he was blocked from entering Australia following the release of his song titled "Heil Hitler," which glorified the Nazi leader.

The 48-year-old rapper declared himself a Nazi earlier in 2025 and later withdrew an apology he issued for his antisemitic remarks. Additionally, he sold T-shirts that featured swastikas on his clothing website.

Back in November 2025, he also held a meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, where he reportedly apologised for his previous remarks against Jews. In January this year, West released a full-page advertisement in the Wall Street Journal and apologised for his antisemitic behaviour.

In the advertisement, West wrote, "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite." He went on to say that bipolar disorder can make a person unaware of their illness during manic episodes, adding that he had “lost touch with reality.”

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West's X account banned in 2022 In 2022, his X account was banned multiple times for posts that violated the platform's rules. The ban was imposed after he posted a couple of offensive tweets, which included an image that seemingly showed a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David, and saying he would go “death con 3 On Jewish people.”

West's UK tour The tour will be his first in the UK since 2015, when he headlined Glastonbury. Commenting on West's comeback, the festival organiser noted that his comeback will be an extraordinary chapter in Wireless's story. Scheduled from 10 to 12 July, the rapper will perform songs spanning his entire discography during his appearance at Finsbury Park.