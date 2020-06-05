BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 515 new covid- 19 cases marking the highest single day spike that takes the number of active cases to 3088 in the state.

Of this 482 cases are people who returned from other states, especially Maharashtra that accounts for 473.

People who returned from other states,particularly Maharashtra, have been the biggest reason for the sharp surge in covid- 19 cases being reported from Karnataka.

The surge in cases comes even as the B.S.Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is preparing to relax more lockdown restrictions post 8 June that includes reopening of shopping malls, places of worship and even restaurants.

Udupi continued to report a spike as 204 persons tested positive that takes the total number of active cases to 685. Yadgir recorded 74 cases, 53 in Vijayapura, 42 in Kalaburagi, 39 in Bidar, 36 in Belagavi and 12 in Bengaluru Rural.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 10 new covid -19 cases. Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada,Bagalkote, Dharawad, Ballari, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagara also reported positive cases.

A total of 83 persons recovered on Fridaythat takes the total number of recoveries to 1688.

