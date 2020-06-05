Home >News >world >Karnataka breaches 3000 active covid -19 cases mark as 515 test positive

BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 515 new covid- 19 cases marking the highest single day spike that takes the number of active cases to 3088 in the state.

Of this 482 cases are people who returned from other states, especially Maharashtra that accounts for 473.

People who returned from other states,particularly Maharashtra, have been the biggest reason for the sharp surge in covid- 19 cases being reported from Karnataka.

The surge in cases comes even as the B.S.Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government is preparing to relax more lockdown restrictions post 8 June that includes reopening of shopping malls, places of worship and even restaurants.

Udupi continued to report a spike as 204 persons tested positive that takes the total number of active cases to 685. Yadgir recorded 74 cases, 53 in Vijayapura, 42 in Kalaburagi, 39 in Bidar, 36 in Belagavi and 12 in Bengaluru Rural.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 10 new covid -19 cases. Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Davangere, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada,Bagalkote, Dharawad, Ballari, Kolar, Haveri and Ramanagara also reported positive cases.

A total of 83 persons recovered on Fridaythat takes the total number of recoveries to 1688.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
19 districts in Karnataka have confirmed cases of Covid-19

257 new coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka as of 8:00 AM - Jun 5

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Migrant workers walking along NH24 near New Delhi earlier this month. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

1,163 migrant workers symptomatic for COVID-19 in state: UP health secretary

1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout