Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Karnataka: Bus services hit as state RTC workers strike enters second day

Karnataka: Bus services hit as state RTC workers strike enters second day

Premium
Buses parked at Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand due to a strike called by KSRTC and BMTC, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday.
2 min read . 11:07 AM IST PTI

With the majority of the employees belonging to all the four transport corporations not attending duty, buses continued to remain mostly off roads across the state including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters

BENGALURU : Bus services remained hit across Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Thursday as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike on wage related issues.

Bus services remained hit across Karnataka for the second consecutive day on Thursday as drivers and conductors of road transport corporations continued their indefinite strike on wage related issues.

With the majority of the employees belonging to all the four transport corporations not attending duty, buses continued to remain mostly off roads across the state including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

TRENDING STORIES See All

With the majority of the employees belonging to all the four transport corporations not attending duty, buses continued to remain mostly off roads across the state including Bengaluru, affecting daily commuters.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Passengers travelling to and from distant areas and office-goers were the most affected.

However, the government has tried to make alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators.

Railways too have chipped in by deciding to run special trains on certain routes to help the commuters aimed at clearing the upcoming Ugadi festival rush, in the wake of RTC workers strike.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles were seen operating in different parts of the city and the state, coming to the rescue of stranded passengers.

However, the number of passengers continued to remain scarce in these vehicles as people were using their own vehicles or were seen using cabs, Metro and autorickshaws, especially in the city areas, private operators said.

Stating that a total of about 24,000 RTC buses used to operate every day and it was not possible to gather equal number of private transport vehicles, officials said, so as many number of private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs have been roped in and all kinds of support is being given for them to operate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Martial arts film ‘Mortal Kombat’ to release in India on 23 April

1 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Premium

BookMyShow adds to pay-per-view offerings in April

1 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Premium

China starts construction of its fifth rocket launch site

1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Premium

Karnataka bus strike update: Railways to run more trains to clear the rush. Key developments

2 min read . 10:48 AM IST

Buses that were surrendered will now be allowed to operate by exempting them from paying tax, also vehicles will be allowed to operate for passengers on fixed routes without any permit, officials said.

With the government not ready to concede to their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report for RTC workers, employees have decided to continue with the strike, despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa warning of strict action and indicating that invoking Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) was under consideration.

Amid threats of ESMA and "no work no pay", very few RTC buses are said to be operating on some routes in the city on Thursday along with police escort, sources said, adding that there are similar reports from few other places in the state.

Complaints about private services including buses, autos and cabs charging exorbitantly, taking advantage of transport strike, continued Thursday as well.

This is despite officials stating that they are doing spot visits and taking action.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.