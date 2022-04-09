A student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. The student identified as Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt, as per reports.

The Indian student Kartik Vasudev was killed following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening, according to news agency ANI report. A 21-year-old student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead at the Sherbourne subway in Toronto, Canada. Kartik Vasudev, who was shot multiple times, was transported by paramedics to hospital where he later died, according to Toronto Sun.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Indian student Kartik Vasudev, who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto. ANI Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar also offered his "deepest condolences" to the family. "Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family," Jaishankar tweeted today.

On Friday, the Indian embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the demise of the Indian student. It said that the embassy is in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains.

"We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," India in Toronto tweeted.

