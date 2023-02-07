‘Tough to raise children in…’: Princess of Wales weighs in on parenthood ahead of new campaign
Kate Middleton stressed the importance of a suitable child rearing environment adding that “love goes a long way”. The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to nine year old George, seven year old Charlotte and four year old Louis.
The Princess of Wales - mother of three children - said recently that it could be ‘tough' to raise kids in today's world. Speaking about her new campaign ‘Shaping Us’ the British royal touched upon mental health awareness and the importance of early childhood.
