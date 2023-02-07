Home / News / World /  ‘Tough to raise children in…’: Princess of Wales weighs in on parenthood ahead of new campaign
‘Tough to raise children in…’: Princess of Wales weighs in on parenthood ahead of new campaign

1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 10:01 AM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event for the Shaping Us campaign at BAFTA, London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The campaign is to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)Premium
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event for the Shaping Us campaign at BAFTA, London, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. The campaign is to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood. (Eddie Mulholland/Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Kate Middleton stressed the importance of a suitable child rearing environment adding that “love goes a long way”. The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to nine year old George, seven year old Charlotte and four year old Louis.

The Princess of Wales - mother of three children - said recently that it could be ‘tough' to raise kids in today's world. Speaking about her new campaign ‘Shaping Us’ the British royal touched upon mental health awareness and the importance of early childhood.

Kate Middleton stressed the importance of a suitable child rearing environment adding that “love goes a long way". The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to nine year old George, seven year old Charlotte and four year old Louis.

“It’s not about the number of toys they’ve got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. It’s just making sure that they’ve got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives," she said.

Kate had set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood two years ago and the cause remains one of her focal campaign topics.

In an open letter ahead of the new awareness campaign, the Princess of Wales said recently that the British people should focus more on the developmental needs of children aged under five.

"It is a time where we lay the foundations and building blocks for life. It is when we learn to understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world in which we live. But as a society, we currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life," she explained.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

