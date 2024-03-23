Kate Middleton battling cancer: Nostradamus prophesy for British monarchs in 2024 resurfaces
Kate Middleton battling cancer: The ancient prophet had reportedly said the “King of the Isles” would be “driven out by force” and will be “replaced by one who will have no mark of a king.”
A prophecy by Nostradamus, the French astrologer and apothecary, is going viral amid the announcement by Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, that she was having treatment for cancer. The revelation about Kate follows news that King Charles is also battling cancer.