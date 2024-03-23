A prophecy by Nostradamus, the French astrologer and apothecary, is going viral amid the announcement by Kate Middleton, Britain's Princess of Wales, that she was having treatment for cancer. The revelation about Kate follows news that King Charles is also battling cancer.

Now, according to reports, 15th-century-prophet Nostradamus had foretold the difficult times for the monarchy in 2024. He had correctly predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the bombing of Hiroshima and the rise of Napoleon, NDTV reported on Saturday.

In his cryptic verses written centuries ago, Nostradamus predicted the potential "abdication" of a king and the rise of an unexpected successor. The similar situation now seems to unwind in the UK's monarchical authority, involving King Charles and Prince Harry.

The ancient prophet had reportedly said the "King of the Isles" would be "driven out by force" and will be “replaced by one who will have no mark of a king."

According to social media users, the "Complete Prophecies (were) first published in 1999". A post cited these prophesies and said, "Queen Elizabeth will die around 2022 at the age of ninety-six (...) Prince Charles will become “King of the Isles" (...) He will be 74 years old in 2022."

It was reported on February 6 this year that King Charles is undergoing treatment for a form of cancer, with his son and heir William expected to step up alongside the monarch's siblings and other family members to help carry out public duties during his absence.

King Charles III had succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne after her death on September 8 2022. He became the king of not just the United Kingdom, but also Australia, Canada, New Zealand and 11 other countries.

A month later, Kate said she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, called the cancer discovery a "huge shock". The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family with King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate made her statement via a video message, which was filmed at Windsor on Wednesday. "It’s good that she said what’s going on because I think it helps a lot of people that experience that," said Sarah Macdonald-Brown, a 50-year old art gallery owner.

