A royal insider has made bombshell claims that Kate Middleton prevented Meghan Markle from attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Tom Bower, a journalist and royal biographer, suggested that Markle may have wanted to attend, but Middleton refused to have her there “under any circumstances" and even insisted that if Markle did attend, she would have to sit at the back.

Bower told Britain’s GB News, We must all be grateful that Kate, in the end I think, prevented Meghan from coming, and said she ‘wouldn’t have her there under any circumstances’.

“And if she (Meghan) did come, she’d have to sit at the back."

The attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan at the coronation was uncertain for several weeks, but Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that Harry would be attending the official service at Westminster Abbey.

Buckingham Palace announced overnight it was "pleased to confirm" the Duke of Sussex would attend the official service at Westminster Abbey.

Bower’s claims about Middleton’s alleged role in blocking Markle’s attendance echo recent reports about tensions between the two royal couples.

Royals are relieved

Veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson’s new book, "Our King," claims that Middleton felt uncomfortable during a joint walkabout with Markle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death due to the “ill feeling" between the couples.

“Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that, such was the ill feeling between the two couples, the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Elloise Parker also believes that Middleton is privately “relieved" that Markle will not be attending the coronation, as it will reduce the media attention and scrutiny on their relationship.

“There's such a fever of interest in these relationships and the truth is we're never going to see a Real Housewives moment between these women," Parker told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

"Everything is going to be kept firmly under wraps and I think for Kate, the fact that Meghan isn't attending, helps her keep it that way."