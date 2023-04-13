A royal insider has made bombshell claims that Kate Middleton prevented Meghan Markle from attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Tom Bower, a journalist and royal biographer, suggested that Markle may have wanted to attend, but Middleton refused to have her there “under any circumstances" and even insisted that if Markle did attend, she would have to sit at the back.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}