Kate Middleton can't trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore, new book says
Kate Middleton can’t trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore, new book says

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton has distanced herself from Meghan Markle, according to Omid Scobie's book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival'.

FILE: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022. Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS (Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS)Premium
FILE: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is driven down The Mall after the funeral for HM Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London, United Kingdom. 19 September 2022. Tom Jenkins/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton appears to have distanced herself from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. This development emerges from Omid Scobie's recently-published book "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival."

The book, drawing on insider sources, reveals that the Princess of Wales was never particularly supportive of Meghan. Her reservations date back to the initial stages of Meghan's entry into the Royal Family. These feelings have seemingly intensified since Prince Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior Royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Kate's marriage to Prince William in 2011 marked her entry into the Royal Family, where she formed a close bond with Prince Harry. However, this relationship has altered over time, particularly in light of recent events and public interviews given by the Sussexes. 

Sources close to Kate express her fond memories of past times with Harry but also highlight a lack of trust towards the couple now. Kate apparently can’t trust Harry-Meghan anymore, especially after the couple’s interviews, one Royal Family insider told Scobie, as per E! News.

In the wake of Harry and Meghan's candid interview with Oprah, where they discussed issues of racism within the Royal Family, Prince William publicly stated, "We are very much not a racist family." He also said that he would speak to Harry about the Oprah interview.

However, William and Kate never addressed these issues directly with Harry and Meghan. This silence has reportedly led to confusion and further strain within the family, the publication added.

Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’

Omid Scobie's "Endgame" is making a lot of noise at the moment. As per reports, the revelations in the book have also shaken up the Royal Family. The book has also revealed how Prince William had concerns about the pace of the Harry-Meghan relationship. William apparently had a problem with “opinionated" Meghan, the book says.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 01:42 PM IST
