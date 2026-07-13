Kate Middleton closes Wimbledon 2026 in elegant sage green Emilia Wickstead dress

Kate Middleton brought this year's Wimbledon Championships to a stylish close, stepping out in a bespoke green Emilia Wickstead dress for the men's singles final at the All England Club.
The Princess of Wales arrived at Centre Court alongside Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, marking her final appearance at this year's tournament.
As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has become one of Wimbledon's most recognisable figures, with her courtside fashion choices drawing almost as much attention as the tennis itself.
For the occasion, Kate chose a sage-green wool crepe midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a dramatic cape-style overlay and soft draped detailing.
She paired the look with tan Ralph Lauren pumps, a matching DeMellier handbag, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and the iconic green-and-purple Wimbledon bow pinned to her dress. Her hair was worn in loose waves, while Princess Charlotte complemented her mother in a sky-blue dress.
The appearance completed a varied Wimbledon wardrobe for the Princess this year. She first attended the Championships in a periwinkle-blue tailored suit before opting for a bold red Roland Mouret dress at the women's singles final.
By returning to Wimbledon green for the men's final, Kate rounded off the tournament with a colour long associated with both the Championships and many of her previous appearances at SW19.
Before taking their seats in the Royal Box, the Prince and Princess of Wales met tournament staff and players behind the scenes. Kate also spent time speaking with British tennis player Arthur Fery during her visit, continuing a tradition of engaging with competitors and those working at the Championships.
Kate has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II in the role. Her annual Wimbledon appearances have become one of the most anticipated fixtures on the royal calendar, with the Princess regularly presenting trophies to the tournament's champions and championing British tennis.