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Kate Middleton closes Wimbledon 2026 in elegant sage green Emilia Wickstead dress

The Princess of Wales ended her Wimbledon 2026 appearances in a bespoke green Emilia Wickstead dress as she attended the men's singles final with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published13 Jul 2026, 12:21 AM IST
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Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)(Andrew Matthews/Pool PA via AP)
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Kate Middleton brought this year's Wimbledon Championships to a stylish close, stepping out in a bespoke green Emilia Wickstead dress for the men's singles final at the All England Club.

Kate Middleton closes Wimbledon 2026 in style

The Princess of Wales arrived at Centre Court alongside Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, marking her final appearance at this year's tournament.

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As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has become one of Wimbledon's most recognisable figures, with her courtside fashion choices drawing almost as much attention as the tennis itself.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2026: When and where to watch live on TV and online in India

For the occasion, Kate chose a sage-green wool crepe midi dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a dramatic cape-style overlay and soft draped detailing.

She paired the look with tan Ralph Lauren pumps, a matching DeMellier handbag, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and the iconic green-and-purple Wimbledon bow pinned to her dress. Her hair was worn in loose waves, while Princess Charlotte complemented her mother in a sky-blue dress.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, waves as she arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
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The appearance completed a varied Wimbledon wardrobe for the Princess this year. She first attended the Championships in a periwinkle-blue tailored suit before opting for a bold red Roland Mouret dress at the women's singles final.

Also Read | Princess Kate reunites with family after completing Three Peaks challenge – See

By returning to Wimbledon green for the men's final, Kate rounded off the tournament with a colour long associated with both the Championships and many of her previous appearances at SW19.

Before taking their seats in the Royal Box, the Prince and Princess of Wales met tournament staff and players behind the scenes. Kate also spent time speaking with British tennis player Arthur Fery during her visit, continuing a tradition of engaging with competitors and those working at the Championships.

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, shakes hands with semi-finalist Arthur Fery as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, Pool)
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Kate has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II in the role. Her annual Wimbledon appearances have become one of the most anticipated fixtures on the royal calendar, with the Princess regularly presenting trophies to the tournament's champions and championing British tennis.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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