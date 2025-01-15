The Princess of Wales Catherine, more commonly known as Kate Middleton, took to Instagram to announce that her cancer is in remission after treatment. The heartfelt post gave her followers an update on her health journey and expressed optimism about the future.

“It is a relief to now be in remission, and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she wrote.

Kate Middleton also reflected on her hopes for the year ahead, sharing her determination to embrace life with renewed vigour. “I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to,” she added.

Amid the good news, we explain what “cancer in remission” means, whether the princess has defeated cancer, and what this news means in particular for the British royal family.

Also Read | Can Kate Middleton spark a comeback for British Royal family in 2025?

What is “Remission” in Healthcare? According to the National Cancer Institute, USA, remission is the “decrease in or disappearance of signs and symptoms of cancer”. This can either be partial remission or complete remission.

In partial remission, some, but not all, signs and symptoms of cancer have disappeared, while in complete remission, all signs and symptoms of cancer have disappeared. However, despite remission, the cancer may still be in the body.

According to the Apollo Hospitals website, cancer being in remission does not immediately mean that your cancer has been cured. “To observe and tackle the number of circulating cancer cells, you will need regular follow-ups and tests with your Oncology team to prevent reactivation of the disease,” it stated.

“When your cancer is said to be in remission for at least five years or more, it can be called as cured since most cancers tend to recur in the first five years,” it added, noting that the type of cancer and regular check-ups would still be key elements to your physician making a determination.

What Does Kate Middleton's Remission Mean for the Royals?

At present, it is unclear if Kate Middleton's cancer will return. Treatment of the disease itself has a lot of uncertainty that can trouble those affected and their loved ones, according to a report by PA Media.

So, what does this mean for the Royals? Caroline Geraghty, senior cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, told the PA news agency that for many people hearing remission “means relief”.

“I think, if you’ve particularly had a difficult time with treatment, or you’ve gone through a lot of treatment – and it’s not just that physical impact it can have on you and all the side effects of the treatment that you’ve had to go through, but that turmoil it causes in your mind and the anxiety and the worry and the stress it causes you and your family and your loved ones – to hear the word remission kind of gives you, I suppose, a deep breath of relief,” she added.

Is Kate Middleton cured? The answer is not so simple, adds Dr Geraghty, saying: “Unfortunately, some cancers will come back. All cancers have a risk of coming back. Some won’t and some will.”