Kate Middleton inherits Princess Diana's title

The title (Princess of Wales) was held by Princess Diana previously who died in a tragic car accident in 1997. King Charles's second wife Camilla chose not to use it out of respect
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With Queen Elizabeth II's death, a lot of changes of power has come into effect. Queen's eldest son Prince Charles has assumed the role of King while Charles's wife Camilla Parker Bowles will be the Queen Consort. King Charles and Late Prices Diana's eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will next take on the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With Queen Elizabeth II's death, a lot of changes of power has come into effect. Queen's eldest son Prince Charles has assumed the role of King while Charles's wife Camilla Parker Bowles will be the Queen Consort. King Charles and Late Prices Diana's eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will next take on the title of Prince and Princess of Wales.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title.
"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," said the King, who previously held the title.
King Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
King Charles said in his first address to the nation as sovereign.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He added, "With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given".Catherine described Diana as "an inspirational woman to look up to" following her engagement to Prince William in 2010.
He added, "With Catherine (Kate) beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given".Catherine described Diana as "an inspirational woman to look up to" following her engagement to Prince William in 2010.
It is after almost 25 years, that the Title Princess of Wales will belong to a royal. The title was held by Princess Diana previously who died in a tragic car accident in 1997. King Charles's second wife Camilla chose not to use it out of respect.
It is after almost 25 years, that the Title Princess of Wales will belong to a royal. The title was held by Princess Diana previously who died in a tragic car accident in 1997. King Charles's second wife Camilla chose not to use it out of respect.
It is worth noting that Kate Middleton already has several titles, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is worth noting that Kate Middleton already has several titles, including the Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus etc.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Kate and William updated their social media handles to reflect their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.
Kate and William updated their social media handles to reflect their new Prince and Princess of Wales titles.
In 2010 Prince William spoke of how no one was trying to fill his mother's shoes. He then said Catherine would make her own destiny.
"There's no pressure because like Kate said it is about carving your own future. No-one is trying to fill my mother's shoes. What she did is fantastic.It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that," Prince William said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"There's no pressure because like Kate said it is about carving your own future. No-one is trying to fill my mother's shoes. What she did is fantastic.It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that," Prince William said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As for William and Kate's children, their eldest son Prince George will inherit the title of Prince of Wales after his father is crowned King.
As for William and Kate's children, their eldest son Prince George will inherit the title of Prince of Wales after his father is crowned King.
Separately, King Charles expressed his love for his second child Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
Separately, King Charles expressed his love for his second child Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles added.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
About Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales has proved a model royal since joining world's most famous family. Catherine, who married the now heir to the throne Prince William in 2011, stepped up appearances as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II retreated from the public eye.
About Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales has proved a model royal since joining world's most famous family. Catherine, who married the now heir to the throne Prince William in 2011, stepped up appearances as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II retreated from the public eye.
Catherine or Kate Middleton is the daughter of businessman Michael and former air stewardess Carole Middleton.
Catherine or Kate Middleton is the daughter of businessman Michael and former air stewardess Carole Middleton.
She began dating William while studying history of art at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
She began dating William while studying history of art at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The couple have been together ever since -- bar a brief breakup in 2007 that Kate has said made her "a stronger person".
The couple have been together ever since -- bar a brief breakup in 2007 that Kate has said made her "a stronger person".
She worked briefly as a buyer at high-street fashion chain Jigsaw before her marriage at London's historic Westminster Abbey in 2011, where she wore a lace-sleeved gown by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton.
She worked briefly as a buyer at high-street fashion chain Jigsaw before her marriage at London's historic Westminster Abbey in 2011, where she wore a lace-sleeved gown by Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton.
She has balanced royal duties, which included a prominent role in Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with being a hands-on mum to her three children.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
She has balanced royal duties, which included a prominent role in Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with being a hands-on mum to her three children.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Catherine won plaudits for effortlessly comforting her youngest son Prince Louis when he became restless during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant earlier this year.
Catherine won plaudits for effortlessly comforting her youngest son Prince Louis when he became restless during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant earlier this year.